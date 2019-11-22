What reported Tottenham Hotspur target Zlatan Ibrahimovic said about Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be considering a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Jose Mourinho in charge.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Zlatan Ibrahimovic said earlier this year that Harry Kane should leave the North London club.

The Telegraph claim that Spurs want to bring in Ibrahimovic, and if he does join up, the Swedish striker may well be glad that Kane didn’t take his advice.

Ibrahimovic claimed at the start of the year that Kane needed to leave Spurs, as he would be in a better position to win titles.

“He’s doing good things but I always say playing at a big club, performing good, it’s different from playing in - with all due respect for Tottenham - a normal club and performing there,” the experienced forward said to The Sun.

“It’s different situations, because I saw players do the same thing but when they come to a big club something is different. But I think he could make it. He just needs to make the move. People remember you for what you win and in the end he needs to win.

“So if he wants to win [big trophies], yes, I think he needs to change. I think Tottenham have a great team, but they’re not at the level to win everything even if they have a fantastic coach.”

Ibrahimovic is likely to be pleased that Kane has stuck around if he does sign for Tottenham.

Although Kane would likely keep Ibrahimovic out of Tottenham’s starting line-up, the 38-year-old’s chances of being part of a successful side are greatly increased with the England captained involved.

Despite Tottenham’s poor form this season, Kane has still continued to score prolifically.

Kane has hit 10 goals in his 15 appearances for Spurs this term, and there is great excitement about how he could perform under the guidance of Mourinho.