West Ham United's Michail Antonio provides fitness update on himself

Michail Antonio has told West Ham United’s official website that he ‘feeling good’ ahead of Manuel Pellegrini’s side’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio has been out since September with a hamstring injury, and his absence has been a blow for West Ham.

The winger has now returned to training though, and could feature tomorrow against Tottenham.

Whether Antonio will be fit enough to start for West Ham remains to be seen.

But the wide-man insists that he is ready to play against Spurs.

“Coming back from injury is always difficult because no matter what you do, match sharpness is completely different to what you can replicate in training,” Antonio said.

“I’m looking to be around the squad. It’s up to the gaffer whether he feels I’m ready, but I’ve done everything I’ve needed to do.

“I’ve got the fight and I want to play, so hopefully I can just continue where I left off because I’d started the season well. Hopefully I can just go back on the pitch and go ‘yep, I’m back’. That’s what my plan is, but it’ll be difficult.

“I’ve been training with the boys, though, and I’m feeling good.”

Antonio scored the winner the last time West Ham and Tottenham faced each other, in what was a famous victory for the Hammers.

West Ham became the first away team to win at Tottenham’s new ground, with Antonio scoring the only goal of the game.

The powerful forward should add to West Ham’s attacking threat now he is fit again, and he could be an excellent weapon from the bench, if he doesn’t start on Saturday.

Pellegrini’s side have been in desperate need of a boost in recent weeks as they have been in terrible form, and Antonio’s return could be just what they were looking for.