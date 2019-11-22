Unai Emery says Hector Bellerin struggles with Arsenal fans

Hector Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told The London Evening Standard that Hector Bellerin struggles with the fans at the Emirates Stadium as well.

Emery made the comments while discussing the current situation of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has not played for the Gunners since October 27 when he hit back at the Emirates Stadium faithful during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Emery told The London Evening Standard: “We have here some examples. For example, with Hector Bellerin.

“He told me two weeks ago he struggled here with the supporters sometimes when his performance was not the best.

“Also we have some other players who have had that situation. They come back. With Xhaka, I want to do the same.”

Demanding fans?

Arsenal fans are demanding, just like supporters of all clubs, and it is nothing out of the ordinary.

The Gunners are a massive club and have a global fanbase, and they should be doing much better than they are at the moment.

With Arsenal struggling to even finish in the top four of the Premier League table these days, the fans are understandably frustrated and want more.

If the players start to step up their game and perform to the best of their abilities, then the fans will be happy and will have hope for the future again.