Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Unai Emery says Hector Bellerin struggles with Arsenal fans

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery attends a press conference at London Colney on November 08, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hector Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011.

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told The London Evening Standard that Hector Bellerin struggles with the fans at the Emirates Stadium as well.

Emery made the comments while discussing the current situation of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has not played for the Gunners since October 27 when he hit back at the Emirates Stadium faithful during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

 

Emery told The London Evening Standard: “We have here some examples. For example, with Hector Bellerin.

“He told me two weeks ago he struggled here with the supporters sometimes when his performance was not the best.

“Also we have some other players who have had that situation. They come back. With Xhaka, I want to do the same.”

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Demanding fans?

Arsenal fans are demanding, just like supporters of all clubs, and it is nothing out of the ordinary.

The Gunners are a massive club and have a global fanbase, and they should be doing much better than they are at the moment.

With Arsenal struggling to even finish in the top four of the Premier League table these days, the fans are understandably frustrated and want more.

If the players start to step up their game and perform to the best of their abilities, then the fans will be happy and will have hope for the future again.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch