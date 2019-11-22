Unai Emery provides fitness update on Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has struggled since joining Arsenal, with the forward finding life difficult in the Premier League so far.

Unai Emery has suggested to Arsenal’s official website that Nicolas Pepe is ‘going to be ready’ to play at the weekend.

Pepe has been away in Africa over the international break with the Ivory Coast, and he flew back from Ethiopia yesterday evening.

Emery admits that Pepe missed Arsenal’s training yesterday, as he was so late back.

However, Emery expects that attacker to be available for selection on Saturday, when Arsenal take on Southampton.

“Today, we were here with every player but some players for example, Pepe, arrived late because his travel was long,” Emery said.

“He didn't train today with the group, but he trained after our work, inside. Tomorrow I think he's going to be ready for Saturday.

“Some players - Kolasinac, Bukayo and Rob Holding - didn't train this morning because they have some small, small injuries. Not important injuries. Maybe tomorrow they could be ready for training and to be ready for Saturday, but we are going to wait until tomorrow morning and the last training.”

Whether Pepe will be selected to start for Arsenal against Southampton remains to be seen.

The rapid forward has not made a blistering start at the Gunners since becoming their record signing, even though he has shown flashes of quality.

Arsenal are under huge pressure to get the three points against Southampton tomorrow, as their form in recent weeks has been poor.

Emery is facing calls to be sacked from sections of the Arsenal support, and they will only grow louder if the Gunners failed to pick up the three points against struggling Southampton.