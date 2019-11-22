Unai Emery comments on Granit Xhaka blow for Newcastle United

Granit Xhaka is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has suggested to The London Evening Standard that Granit Xhaka has a future at the club, and his comments will be a blow for Newcastle United.

Falling out

Xhaka has not played for Arsenal since he hit back at the Emirates Stadium faithful during the Premier League game on October 27.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been stripped off of his captaincy, and there have been doubts over his future at the Gunners.

According to The Times, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce wants to secure the services of the former Basel star in the January transfer window.

No Newcastle United move?

However, Arsenal manager Emery has suggested that Xhaka - who has been on the books of the Gunners since the summer of 2016 when he joined from German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £35 million - will be back in action against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Emery told The London Evening Standard: “We are going to decide tomorrow but I want to do that comeback, give him confidence and make him comfortable. And when we can connect with our supporters with a good moment and a good performance and being strong with them.

“My objective is going to be his comeback to help us and convince every supporter of his commitment with us and his performances will be better and they will be proud of him in the short or long future with us. That is my objective, and what I am working towards.”