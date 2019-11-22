'Turned into Zidane': Tottenham fans react on Twitter as Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko score great goals in training

Tottenham Hotspur defensive duo Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko weigh in with good finishes, with some Spurs fans joking that Jose Mourinho is a miracle worker.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on a training video clip shared by the Spurs channel in which Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko weigh in with some great finishes including a wonderful free kick.

Following the initial media frenzy that greeted Tottenham this week following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the Spurs squad has been getting on with fine-tuning their preparations ahead of this weekend's Premier League action.

A London derby awaits Tottenham as they head to West Ham in Saturday's early PL kickoff and, judging by the below clip, Spurs' goal threats could be coming from all over the pitch:

And the clip has shocked a number of Tottenham fans, who joked about Mourinho being a miracle worker for conjuring up the new "Zidane" and "Scholes" in such a short space of time:

Interesting that Dier and Kane are on free kicks — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) November 22, 2019

Dier has turned into zidane — ⚪️ (@thfcmourinho_) November 22, 2019

Into Beckham, his idol. — Boris (@VillanyiBoris) November 22, 2019

Someone is clearly pretending to be Dier and Sissoko Cos wth. — Siuuu (@thfc_n) November 22, 2019

sissoko scored — James Murphy (@JamesMu31992244) November 22, 2019

Jose effect — Electric Forest (@electricForest6) November 22, 2019

Sissoko turned into prime scholes in 2 days Jose really is special — ChristianTHFC (@Christi05042568) November 22, 2019

Looks like dier is a fave of Jose — George Beezhold (@BeezholdGeorge) November 22, 2019

Sissoko and Dier masterclass incoming — Zambade (@ZambadeZimbade) November 22, 2019

Eric Dier golden boot — Mark (@nopedunno) November 22, 2019

Mourinho will be hoping to instantly fix Tottenham's poor league away form, with Spurs winless in 12 Premier League away games, their third longest such run in the competition after runs of 14 between May 2000-January 2001 under George Graham and 13 between March-November 1997 under Gerry Francis (Sky Sports News).