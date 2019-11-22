Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Turned into Zidane': Tottenham fans react on Twitter as Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko score great goals in training

Giuseppe Labellarte
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Tottenham Hotspur defensive duo Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko weigh in with good finishes, with some Spurs fans joking that Jose Mourinho is a miracle worker.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur arrives during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield, England.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on a training video clip shared by the Spurs channel in which Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko weigh in with some great finishes including a wonderful free kick.

Following the initial media frenzy that greeted Tottenham this week following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the Spurs squad has been getting on with fine-tuning their preparations ahead of this weekend's Premier League action.

 

A London derby awaits Tottenham as they head to West Ham in Saturday's early PL kickoff and, judging by the below clip, Spurs' goal threats could be coming from all over the pitch:

And the clip has shocked a number of Tottenham fans, who joked about Mourinho being a miracle worker for conjuring up the new "Zidane" and "Scholes" in such a short space of time:

Mourinho will be hoping to instantly fix Tottenham's poor league away form, with Spurs winless in 12 Premier League away games, their third longest such run in the competition after runs of 14 between May 2000-January 2001 under George Graham and 13 between March-November 1997 under Gerry Francis (Sky Sports News).

Manchester United's new Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho attends a photocall on the pitch at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England, on July 5, 2016. Jose Mourinho officially...

