Tottenham's Deli Alli sends a heartfelt message to Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager earlier this week.

Tottenham's Dele Alli spoke to TalkSport about Mauricio Pochettino's sacking and sent a heartfelt message to his former manager.

Pochettino left Spurs after five-and-a-half years at Tottenham and his departure came in as a massive shock. Spurs replaced the Argentine with another high-profile manager in Jose Mourinho but Alli claims that he will never forget Pochettino's contribution to the club and himself.

He said: "There’s no hiding how I feel about The Poch. He’s an amazing person who helped me a lot in my career and in [my personal] life as well. He’s someone who definitely means a lot to me. Poch built something amazing here and a lot of players owe a lot to him in terms of how much we’ve improved being here and playing at Tottenham. Words can’t describe how much we care about him, and how thankful I am and the team are to him as well."

Pochettino led Spurs to the final of the Champions League last season and gave the fans a number of incredible memories during that period. Incredible performances against Manchester City and Ajax will go down in history buy sadly for the Argentine, he failed to deliver trophies.

Spurs are currently 14th in the league, six points above the relegation zone. Mourinho has little time to implement his ideas before the game against West Ham on Saturday but a win at the London Stadium is an absolute necessity considering their position in the table.

Mourinho has almost always used a number 10 in his system and Alli is a perfect fit for that role. The Englishman hasn't quite been at his best recently but he could well and truly be unleashed under the Portuguese in the coming weeks and months.