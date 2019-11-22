Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Zlatan Ibrahimovic reports

Dan Coombs
A report has claimed Tottenham are considering a move to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Telegraph report Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Spurs reportedly want to hijack AC Milan's plan to sign the 38-year-old.

Zlatan is a free agent after his LA Galaxy contract expired.

 

He was scoring for fun in MLS, with 31 goals in his last 31 games.

Zlatan has worked twice before with new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

The report have split Tottenham supporters, who have voiced fears that Zlatan would not accept being second fiddle to Harry Kane.

It would also hold back the development of young forward Troy Parrott, but the move would help them get better quicker.

 

Here is a look at how Tottenham fans reacted to the report...

