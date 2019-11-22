Tottenham fans react to Zlatan Ibrahimovic reports

A report has claimed Tottenham are considering a move to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Spurs reportedly want to hijack AC Milan's plan to sign the 38-year-old.

Zlatan is a free agent after his LA Galaxy contract expired.

He was scoring for fun in MLS, with 31 goals in his last 31 games.

Zlatan has worked twice before with new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

The report have split Tottenham supporters, who have voiced fears that Zlatan would not accept being second fiddle to Harry Kane.

It would also hold back the development of young forward Troy Parrott, but the move would help them get better quicker.

Here is a look at how Tottenham fans reacted to the report...

If we bring in Zlatan, I would be fine with that. I quite like Zlatan to be honest. He's a massive a-hole but when he's on your team, you quite like the idea of going to war with him.



The man is a warrior and I think he'd change the culture at Spurs for the better. — JC McLean Spurs (@JCMSpurs) November 21, 2019

Would demand to start, wouldn’t end well — ZGold26 (@Gold26Z) November 21, 2019

Prefer to have Bale — tkang20 (@tkang20) November 21, 2019

I absolutely beg this does not happen — Bex (@B3x_Graphics) November 21, 2019

Let’s hope that he will nurture young Troy Parrott instead. — thewilsonman (@thewilsonman) November 21, 2019