Richard Dunne comments on what Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho appointment could mean for Troy Parrott

Tottenham Hotspur have brought Jose Mourinho to Spurs and some fans worry what it could mean for Troy Parrott's first-team hopes.

Premier League and Republic of Ireland legend Richard Dunne has given his thoughts on what Tottenham Hotspur appointing Jose Mourinho could mean for Spurs academy prodigy Troy Parrott (Irish Independent).

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a swift rise to the brink of the Tottenham first team under Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine has been replaced with a manager who has developed somewhat of a reputation for not utilising youth.

This has led to some fears regarding Parrott's chances of first-team football in the Lilywhites shirt, and Dunne acknowledges that, "from a selfish, Irish point of view", it "could be bad" for the youngster, who will "probably regret that Pochettino is gone".

However, Dunne also believes that Parrott is the "ideal" youth candidate for Mourinho to put into the team, what with his talent, being a "lower risk" than playing a young back line player,

Mourinho could also not only give some of the more established forward players a kick up the backside by dropping them in favour of Parrott, but help "destroy the notion" that he is averse to giving youth a chance.

"From a selfish, Irish point of view, Mourinho going to Spurs could be bad for Troy Parrott," Dunne wrote in the Irish Independent. "When a manager gives you your debut, as Mauricio Pochettino did with Troy last month, it means a lot and Pochettino has seen him develop since Parrott went to Spurs. Pochettino saw Troy progress very quickly and Troy will probably regret that Pochettino is gone.

"But if the question is can Mourinho put kids into that Spurs team, then Troy is the ideal one. Picking a striker is a lower risk than playing a teenage defender and if Troy hits it off, it could help Mourinho destroy that notion of him never giving younger players a chance. So it could work in Troy's favour, Mourinho might look to new, younger players to give everyone a fresh start and give senior players a kick up the arse by dropping them in favour of a Troy Parrott."

Mourinho has given opportunities to 60 youngsters over the years (Daily Mail), including the likes of Raphael Varane, Fabinho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Scott McTominay.