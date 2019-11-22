The Streets Norwich 2020: How to get tickets!

You wanna go, and my gosh, don't you just know it.

It's never too early to plan gigs...

Don't you just love it? Waking up knowing that today's the day. You head to work; on the surface, it's just another normal day, but you're excited. Very excited.

As the shift approaches a close, you quickly head home, get changed and head for the door. Whether you're on the train, in the car or even walking, you feel the excitement grow. In wake of the commute, you head to the venue, ready to see one of your favourite acts. You know you're in for a good night, and that's exactly what you get.

Very few things beat going out and experiencing live music, and the bigger the act, the bigger the show. So, it's no surprise that people are so excited about British hip-hop legends The Streets heading to Norwich for a massive show in 2020.

Mike Skinner of The Streets performs on day two of Freeze Festival at Battersea Power station on October 29, 2011 in London, England.

Friday Night Live in Norwich

Norwich has an exciting new event on the way!

Friday Night Live is an event which will take place at Earlham Park, Norwich on Friday, May 22nd 2020.

The big name announced is, of course, The Streets. They are arguably one of the most iconic British groups of the 2000s, and many will have fond memories kicking back to their first two records; Original Pirate Material (2002) and A Grand Don't Come for Free (2004).

They have five albums in total, with their most recent being 2011's Computers and Blues. We can't wait to hear them belt out such singles as 'Fit But You Know It', 'Dry Your Eyes', 'When You Wasn't Famous' and more.

The event will be host to bars, food sellers and posh loos (extra charge) too; always a bonus!

How to get The Streets Norwich 2020 tickets

Tickets are now available to buy over on Gigantic.

Each ticket has a face value of £49.00, but along with the additional booking fee, Friday Night Live tickets cost a total of £53.90. VIP tickets are also available for £86.90, giving you early entry, luxury loo access, a meal, a welcome drink and access to an exclusive area with comfortable seating and a bar.

According to the site, the event begins at 5 pm, and other acts playing before The Streets are yet to be announced.

On the site, you can order a maximum of six tickets. If you're extra keen to get your hands on them, be sure to pick them up in case they sell out.

It's also worth noting that no under 5s will be able to attend and that those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Fans talk about Friday Night Live on Twitter

It's early days, but a few have taken to Twitter to address the event.

One divided tweet read: "Got so excited because The Streets got announced to play Norwich but the tickets are £50!"

It looks like the price may put off some fans, but certainly not all, with one writing: "The Streets in Norwich in the summer @mikeskinnerltd Booking my tickets asaapaaaapapapap."

Similarly, a pleased tweet simply read: "The Streets in Norwich on bank holiday weekend!" For some, this will be enough to warrant buying a ticket!

