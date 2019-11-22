The beach location in Giri/Haji has huge historic significance

Giri/Haji has been winning plaudits from audience members for its gripping drama and stunning filming locations.

Despite dramas of Netflix and Sky Atlantic often receiving high praise, it's often easy to forget that the BBC regularly offers up plenty of high-quality and gripping dramas of their own.

Currently making a home for itself on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer is the series Giri/Haji which sheds some fascinating light on the Japanese Yakuza crime gangs.

It's a very unique series to the BBC as it brings about a hugely diverse range of cast members and filming locations that span the globe.

But just where is Giri/Haji filmed and what's so significant about the beach location?

Giri/Haji's setting

Giri/Haji follows a Tokyo detective who travels to London in search of his brother who has become embroiled in a gang war.

Not knowing whether his son is alive or dead, he teams up with a hot-headed metropolitan police detective and the pair work together to unravel the developing conspiracy.

The series follows the detective pairing in London but also switches back to the Yakuza big-wigs in Tokyo meaning that the filming locations for Giri/Haji spanned the globe.

Giri/Haji's filming locations

As Giri/Haji is set in both London and Tokyo, it's reassuring to know that the genuine locations were used for the series.

Filming for Giri/Haji began in London in August 2018 and once the London block was complete, production moved to Japan with filming also taking place in Tokyo until the team returned to the UK in March 2019 for filming at a rather significant seaside town.

What's so significant about the beach location?

The beach and seaside town filming location we've alluded to is, in fact, Hastings, on the South Coast of the UK.

The significance of the Hastings film location is, of course, the fact that the Battle of Hastings took part in the area almost a thousand years ago in 1066.

Episode 6 of Giri/Haji spends a decent chunk of its runtime on the windswept beach as the series' main cast temporarily escape from the all-consuming pressures of city life in London.

Giri/Haji continues on BBC Two on November 28th and concludes on December 5th with all eight episodes also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.