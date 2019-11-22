Quick links

Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard is congratulated by his backroom staff including Gary McAllister after winning the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at...
Alfredo Morelos is an important player for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow,...Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of star striker Alfredo Morelos to The Daily Record.

Morelos is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership and is a key figure in the current Rangers team.

Gerrard is pleased to see the 23-year-old striker score for Colombia during the international break, and has raved about the youngster, pointing out his young age.

 

However, the Liverpool legend did not get the exact age of the striker right, saying that he is 22 years of age.

Gerrard told The Daily Record: “We are very pleased for Alfredo, it was only a matter of time before he got his goal. Scoring goals is what he does.

"People forget he is still 22, he is box-office. I have no doubt he will continue to answer all questions that come his way."

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Important player for Rangers

Morelos has been in brilliant form for Rangers so far this season and is leading the Gers’ charge towards the Scottish Premiership title.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored eight goals in eight Europa League matches (including qualifiers), nine goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances, and two goals in two Scottish League Cup ties for the Gers so far this season.

Rangers are level on points with bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

