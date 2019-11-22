Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos is an important player for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of star striker Alfredo Morelos to The Daily Record.

Morelos is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership and is a key figure in the current Rangers team.

Subscribe

Gerrard is pleased to see the 23-year-old striker score for Colombia during the international break, and has raved about the youngster, pointing out his young age.

However, the Liverpool legend did not get the exact age of the striker right, saying that he is 22 years of age.

Gerrard told The Daily Record: “We are very pleased for Alfredo, it was only a matter of time before he got his goal. Scoring goals is what he does.

"People forget he is still 22, he is box-office. I have no doubt he will continue to answer all questions that come his way."

Important player for Rangers

Morelos has been in brilliant form for Rangers so far this season and is leading the Gers’ charge towards the Scottish Premiership title.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored eight goals in eight Europa League matches (including qualifiers), nine goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances, and two goals in two Scottish League Cup ties for the Gers so far this season.

Rangers are level on points with bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.