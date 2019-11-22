Steve Bruce provides fitness update on Newcastle's Ciaran Clark

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has come into Steve Bruce's starting line-up and impressed recently.

Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that he thinks Ciaran Clark will be about to feature for Newcastle United against Aston Villa on Monday evening.

Clark has forced his way into Newcastle’s starting line-up in recent weeks, with the centre-back impressing.

However, there were some concerns that Clark could miss out on playing for the Magpies against Villa, as he has picked up an injury.

Clark missed Newcastle training yesterday, but he is expected to be back over the weekend.

And Bruce thinks that the Ireland international should be available for selection on Monday.

"I think he'll be okay. He's not trained today but he'll train on Saturday and Sunday if it comes through he'll be in with a chance,” Bruce said.

"He's done great has Ciaran, I'm delighted for him.”

Clark will surely start for Newcastle if he is fit, given his excellent form since breaking into the team.

The experienced centre-back was a way down the pecking order at St. James’ Park at the start of the campaign, but he is now playing an important role for Bruce’s side.

Newcastle have won their last two matches in succession, and will be looking to make it three in a row against Villa on Monday.