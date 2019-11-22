Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Steve Bruce provides fitness update on Newcastle's Ciaran Clark

John Verrall
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has come into Steve Bruce's starting line-up and impressed recently.

Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that he thinks Ciaran Clark will be about to feature for Newcastle United against Aston Villa on Monday evening.

Clark has forced his way into Newcastle’s starting line-up in recent weeks, with the centre-back impressing.

However, there were some concerns that Clark could miss out on playing for the Magpies against Villa, as he has picked up an injury.

Clark missed Newcastle training yesterday, but he is expected to be back over the weekend.

 

And Bruce thinks that the Ireland international should be available for selection on Monday.

"I think he'll be okay. He's not trained today but he'll train on Saturday and Sunday if it comes through he'll be in with a chance,” Bruce said.

"He's done great has Ciaran, I'm delighted for him.”

Clark will surely start for Newcastle if he is fit, given his excellent form since breaking into the team.

Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

The experienced centre-back was a way down the pecking order at St. James’ Park at the start of the campaign, but he is now playing an important role for Bruce’s side.

Newcastle have won their last two matches in succession, and will be looking to make it three in a row against Villa on Monday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch