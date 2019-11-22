Jedi Fallen Order sequel: We need a Star Wars game as Darth Vader

Lots of people are asking if there'll be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, but what we need instead is a game from the perspective of Darth Vader.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a fantastic experience that truly understands the themes of its source material, and it's one of the best games of the year despite purposefully making zero effort to be original or ground-breaking. The game's acclaim and polished state has understandably resulted in lots of people asking whether there'll be sequel, but an experience inside the iconic coffin of Darth Vader would be even better.

Respawn's contribution to the never-ending Star Wars saga has been praised for its storytelling and Dark Souls-inspired combat, and these are both elements that could be taken to the next level with a game where people play only as Darth Vader.

Fallen Order truly makes you feel like an underdog Jedi, and a game from the perspective of one of cinema's most feared and beloved baddies could do the same but with feeling like a powerful Sith. This article won't spoil anything plot related about Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, but it will present a few reasons why a video game as Darth Vader alone would have the potential to be truly exceptional.

Join the dark side

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order does an excellent job at allowing you to play as a boy scout Jedi who is somewhat enjoyable. The only issue with Cal is that he's a squeaky clean angel who appears incapable of putting a foot wrong, and this extreme level of perfection is a tiresome detriment as it results in a lack of realism.

The best characters in video games and movies are those who aren't perfect but instead full of regret and tropes that we're taught not to have. We can empathise and relate to these beings because no one in real life is a saint despite how some people present themselves as superior on social media when judging celebrities and others for making oopsies.

Some of the best video game protagonists in recent years include Nathan Drake, Joel, Kratos, Ellie and especially Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2. Drake is a good guy who lies to his wife, Joel's a bitter bloke who killed a lot of innocent people to survive, Kratos is an ill-tempered father, Ellie is rash and Arthur is an a-hole outlaw at the start of RDR2. These characters are so beloved because they're ultimately good people with genuine flaws, regrets and selfish mishaps.

Without going into spoilers, Cal is mostly an inoffensive as humanly possible robot in Jedi Fallen Order that is designed solely to market the power that comes with being good. This makes him largely uninteresting despite being likeable.

Darth Vader would be the complete opposite. Despite the fact a lot of people wouldn't want to admit this, he's a character we would be able to empathise with a lot more than 90% of Jedis. This is because he's a tortured figure who has a lot of regrets from making horrendous mistakes that resulted in him becoming the inhuman monster trapped inside a coffin of black.

Exploring a character of this ilk would be a lot more fascinating and relatable than simply being another boy scout Jedi designed to simply teach children morals.

Darth Vader would be one of the best main characters of any video game

Being able to play Darth Vader as the leading character in a video game would be the role of a lifetime for some lucky actor.

The inhuman embodiment of the dark side in Star Wars has been criminally underrepresented in video games. Yes, he's appeared in several of them such a Star Wars The Force Unleashed while also making cameos in the likes of Soul Calibur, but he's mostly been portrayed in the medium as nothing more than a two-dimensional baddie.

No video game has truly explored the Shakespearian element of tragedy the character boasts more than anybody else, but the industry is now capable thanks to how strong a feature storytelling has become. This alone makes the desire for a Darth Vader game stronger than ever before.

From reading up on the lore provided by the movies, comic books, novels and other mediums, Darth Vader is a monster who hates and views himself as no longer human. Playing as a character with this much self-pity and self-loathing would be an emotional rollercoaster even greater than the new God Of War with the reboot of Kratos.

There are so many sequences Respawn could depict to emphasise the character's tragedy. Padme could visit Darth Vader in nightmarish and upsetting hallucinations, players could be forced to repeatedly kill Anakin on Mustafar ala the comic books, and the narrative could occasionally cut to the past to allow players to control Skywalker during the Clone Wars. This in particular would allow players to physically feel the fall from grace that comes with being the chosen one to becoming the galaxy's most feared and lonesome Sith.

In addition to all of the above, it would be interesting to see how Respawn would get across the emotion and inner turmoil of Darth Vader through mannerisms rather than speech and expressions thanks to his face and voice being hidden behind a terrifying helmet.

It's good to be bad

While experiencing a story from Darth Vader's perspective with his inner turmoil and constant rage would be far more interesting than listening to another boy scout Jedi be as perfect as a Disney Princess, the missions would also be a lot more memorable and heavy, too.

Jedi Fallen Order has exceptional level-design and gameplay, but the objectives for the most part are forgettable because they mostly rely on you being as picture-perfect as Jesus Christ.

Star Wars and Red Dead Redemption 2 are completely different commodities, but a mission such as beating a hopelessly ill man for money is more powerful than saving some ugly wookies. This comes in-spite-of the former being less visually impressive and grand.

That Red Dead Redemption 2 mission alone continues to weigh on a lot of peoples' mind thanks to how heinous and barbaric it was. Not only that, but it was also an act we committed ourselves whether we want to admit or not. And some of us even took joy from the deed until we realised the consequences much later on.

A Star Wars game as Darth Vader wouldn't be entirely similar, but the missions would still be as memorable for making you kill symbols of good rather than icons of evil. It's easy to defeat those who have done wrong, but it's a lot more provoking to kill heroes of the galaxy that are protecting innocent people.

Not only that, but it would also be more provoking and chilling to kill innocents who are begging for their lives rather than just the same faceless Stormtroopers and robots.

That Suit

Darth Vader's suit is one of the most iconic costumes in cinema let alone the most famous in just Star Wars. However, aside from just looking intimidating, it was also a horrible coffin to be trapped in for the inhuman monstrosity that had killed Anakin.

The suit would provide a unique element to gameplay as it's the factor that stopped Darth Vader from being more OP than he was. Palpatine purposefully designed the suit to be restrictive and to cause Vader constant pain so he could keep him on a leash while in constant rage.

It'd be interesting to see what disadvantages Respawn would implement for players to manage along with abilities and sheer power. Darth Vader would definitely be a lot heavier, stiff and less agile than Cal, and this would allow a hypothetical game as the Sith Lord to be even more difficult and aching to Dark Souls.

Those are just some of the reasons why a Darth Vader video game would have the potential to be a truly exceptional experience. We probably won't get one as Disney likely won't ever want to promote the notion of being in the shoes of Darth Vader, but it's an experience that would be a fascinating and emotional rollercoaster nonetheless.