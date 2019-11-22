Quick links

Southampton

Premier League

Southampton fans react on Twitter as Saints welcome Josh Sims back to the fold

Giuseppe Labellarte
Josh Sims during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on April 12, 2018 in Southampton, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Southampton academy graduate is back with the Saints and many St Mary's Stadium faithful want Ralph Hasenhuttl to put him in his squad.

Josh sims of Southampton FC during a training session at St. Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2018 in Southampton, England.

A number of Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Saints return of St Mary's Stadium academy ace Josh Sims following his loan stint in the United States.

The 22-year-old joined Southampton's academy from that of rivals Portsmouth in 2012 and has made 27 appearances for the Saints, to whom he is contracted until the summer of 2021 (Transfermarkt).

Sims left Southampton early in August this to join Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls on loan until the end of their 2019 season, being added to their roster as a Young Designated Player (NYRB website).

 

 

The youngster made eight appearances in total for the Red Bulls (Transfermarkt) and opened the scoring in their 2019 MLS Cup Playoff first-round clash against Philadephia Union, but had to be subbed off with a concussion and his side's subsequent defeat ended their season and his loan stint.

Sims' future at Southampton is currently uncertain, telling Pro Soccer USA he "would happily come back" and saying "it's up to the clubs now to sort out the money side of it", while NYRB sporting director, Denis Hamlett, said the winger is “someone we think definitely has big potential for us.”

For the time being at least, Sims is back at Staplewood and the club welcomed him back to the fold under Ralph Hasenhuttl, with some Southampton fans also having their say:

Up next for Southampton, who are 19th in the Premier League table, is Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

Red Bulls Midfielder Josh Sims (20) celebrates a goal in the first half during the MLS Playoff game between the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union on October 20, 2019 at Talen...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch