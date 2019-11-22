Southampton fans react on Twitter as Saints welcome Josh Sims back to the fold

The Southampton academy graduate is back with the Saints and many St Mary's Stadium faithful want Ralph Hasenhuttl to put him in his squad.

A number of Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Saints return of St Mary's Stadium academy ace Josh Sims following his loan stint in the United States.

The 22-year-old joined Southampton's academy from that of rivals Portsmouth in 2012 and has made 27 appearances for the Saints, to whom he is contracted until the summer of 2021 (Transfermarkt).

Sims left Southampton early in August this to join Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls on loan until the end of their 2019 season, being added to their roster as a Young Designated Player (NYRB website).

The youngster made eight appearances in total for the Red Bulls (Transfermarkt) and opened the scoring in their 2019 MLS Cup Playoff first-round clash against Philadephia Union, but had to be subbed off with a concussion and his side's subsequent defeat ended their season and his loan stint.

Sims' future at Southampton is currently uncertain, telling Pro Soccer USA he "would happily come back" and saying "it's up to the clubs now to sort out the money side of it", while NYRB sporting director, Denis Hamlett, said the winger is “someone we think definitely has big potential for us.”

For the time being at least, Sims is back at Staplewood and the club welcomed him back to the fold under Ralph Hasenhuttl, with some Southampton fans also having their say:

Now play him. — OptaSaint (@OptaSaint) 21 November 2019

Over redmond boufal and Djenepo ? — Adam Baker (@adzbaker6) 21 November 2019

Can he play or does he have to wait until January? — Matt (@mattneuhausen) 21 November 2019

He’s registered according to the premier league website — Jonathan Hart (@JHART_SFC) 21 November 2019

Now play him, absolute raw talent & bewildered he’s always been overlooked. — James Simon (@GiveAndGo1212) 21 November 2019

He should NEVER have gone in the first place! Pace, bravery and vision are all attributes he has in his locker. Potentially a match winner. He needs to be in that squad from now on! — DANIEL LEWIS (@DLphotographer) 21 November 2019

Welcome back Josh! — Caroline Emerson (@SoftSallySaint) 21 November 2019

Players do not develop sat on the bench waiting for a cameo role. — Saints Pundit SFC (@SaintsPundit) 21 November 2019

Can he start please — Talking DC (@Talking_DC) 21 November 2019

Up next for Southampton, who are 19th in the Premier League table, is Saturday's trip to Arsenal.