Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl comments on Arsenal struggles

Arsenal take on Southampton this weekend.

Southampton are both the best and worst opponents for Arsenal this weekend.

Unai Emery needs a win to get back on track and Southampton are brittle opponents who could fold easily.

 

They are still trying to bounce back from their 9-0 capitulation against Leicester and are in for a tough campaign battling against relegation.

But if Arsenal lose, the calls for Unai Emery to be sacked will grow louder.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes his team can take advantage of Arsenal's poor form.

The last meeting between the two teams was in February and Arsenal won 2-0, scoring both goals in the opening 17 minutes.

Hasenhuttl told Southampton's website he wants his team to score the early goals this time.

He said: "They are a team that is also a little bit struggling in the last few games, but at home they are strong and last season we played a good second half.

"We must start better than last time because we made two own goals and must be better, and then we have a chance to take something."

Even just one early goal from Southampton would turn the atmosphere at The Emirates against the home side.

Hasenhuttl desperately needs a win himself, and a victory away at Arsenal would be a statement. Even a draw would feel like a win after their recent run of poor form.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

