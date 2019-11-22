Pep Guardiola hails Pochettino and welcomes 'incredible' Mourinho back

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about Tottenham sacking Mauricio Pochettino and replacing him with Jose Mourinho.

Pep Guardiola spoke to the Evening Standard about the managerial changes at Tottenham and expressed his surprise at Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

Tottenham shocked the world with the sacking of Pochettino after an incredible five-and-a-half years in charge of the club. The Argentine led Spurs to the final of the Champions League last season but underwhelming performances in the league this season cost him his job.

Jose Mourinho's appointment was also a massive shock but the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss's return to management is sure to increase the competition in the Premier League.

Speaking about the changes at North London, Guardiola said: "I’m a little surprised. He’s done incredible. All the managers are judged on titles, but it’s not the truth. In the time he was there, the club was better. When a manager leaves, you want the club and team to be better than the moment you took over. That happened, but the decisions are made and there’s nothing else to say."

With the new appointment, one of world football's greatest ever managerial rivalries is back and Guardiola was quick to welcome Mourinho back into management.

"I think you know him better than me - many years here with different clubs. Welcome back. An incredible manager - I’m pretty sure he’ll do a good job,” he said.

Mourinho and Guardiola renew their rivalry on the first of February and bragging rights will once again be up for grabs. The Manchester City boss has lost just five of his 22 matches against his arch-rival but the Portuguese man will be keen to set the record straight in their next meeting.