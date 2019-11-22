Report: Wolves eyeing £7m deal for Rennes' Brandon Soppy

Brandon Soppy hasn't even made a Ligue 1 appearance and he's already been linked with Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in the Rennes right-back Brandon Soppy and, according to L’Equipe, they could even be tempted to pay £7 million for a player who is yet to make his senior debut.

Investing big sums in unproven young talents is hardly alien for Wolves. Just last summer, they splashed out a combined £20 million to bring Bruno Jordao and Pedro Neto, who had made just seven Serie A appearances between them for Lazio, over to England.

The likes of Ruben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa and Diogo Jota were barely out of their teens either when they rocked up in the Black Country.

But Soppy would be taking things to another level altogether. At the age of just 17, the right-back is yet to play a single first-team game for Rennes with the France U18 international still playing UEFA Youth League football.

Despite his total lack of top-level experience, L’Equipe claims that Wolves could pay £7 million to add him to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, though they will face competition from Monaco – another club where super-agent Jorge Mendes tends to pull the strings.

Soppy is not the only young right-back linked with Wolves recently with Nuno seemingly keen to strengthen that particular part of his team in the winter. Interestingly, Soppy became one of the youngest ever players in Rennes’ history to sign a professional contract, when he was just 16.