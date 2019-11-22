Quick links

Report: Wolves eyeing £7m deal for Rennes' Brandon Soppy

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
Brandon Soppy hasn't even made a Ligue 1 appearance and he's already been linked with Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brandon Soppy of France celebrates during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in the Rennes right-back Brandon Soppy and, according to L’Equipe, they could even be tempted to pay £7 million for a player who is yet to make his senior debut.

Investing big sums in unproven young talents is hardly alien for Wolves. Just last summer, they splashed out a combined £20 million to bring Bruno Jordao and Pedro Neto, who had made just seven Serie A appearances between them for Lazio, over to England.

 

The likes of Ruben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa and Diogo Jota were barely out of their teens either when they rocked up in the Black Country.

But Soppy would be taking things to another level altogether. At the age of just 17, the right-back is yet to play a single first-team game for Rennes with the France U18 international still playing UEFA Youth League football.

Brandon Soppy of France in action during the Elite Round Group B match between France U17 and Slovakia U17 at Stadium Zemun on April 1, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Despite his total lack of top-level experience, L’Equipe claims that Wolves could pay £7 million to add him to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, though they will face competition from Monaco – another club where super-agent Jorge Mendes tends to pull the strings.

Soppy is not the only young right-back linked with Wolves recently with Nuno seemingly keen to strengthen that particular part of his team in the winter. Interestingly, Soppy became one of the youngest ever players in Rennes’ history to sign a professional contract, when he was just 16.

Brandon Soppy of France looks dejected at the end of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

