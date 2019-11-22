Report: Why Arsenal job did not appeal to Tottenham boss Mourinho

Tottenham hired Jose Mourinho this week.

Tottenham Hotspur hired Jose Mourinho this week, just under 12 hours after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs acted swiftly to bring him in, perhaps fearing another North London club could snap him up.

However, according to The Times Mourinho was not so interested in the Arsenal job.

The Times report that 'the structure at Arsenal did not appeal to Mourinho'.

Arsenal are a club which have had a lot of changes over the past two seasons since Arsene Wenger left.

After CEO Ivan Gazidis left for AC Milan, Arsenal promoted Raul Sanllehi to head of football, with Vinai Venkatesham becoming managing director.

The Gunners have since appointed Edu as the club's technical director.

That might all just have been too complicated for Mourinho, a manager who likes to do things his own way.

At Tottenham he has been linked with bringing in a sporting director of his own choosing, Lille's Luis Campos [SkySports].

This is unlikely to have been an option available to him at Arsenal with Edu recently hired for the role.