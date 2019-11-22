Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Why Arsenal job did not appeal to Tottenham boss Mourinho

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham hired Jose Mourinho this week.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to Harry Kane during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield,...

Tottenham Hotspur hired Jose Mourinho this week, just under 12 hours after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs acted swiftly to bring him in, perhaps fearing another North London club could snap him up.

However, according to The Times Mourinho was not so interested in the Arsenal job.

 

The Times report that 'the structure at Arsenal did not appeal to Mourinho'.

Arsenal are a club which have had a lot of changes over the past two seasons since Arsene Wenger left.

After CEO Ivan Gazidis left for AC Milan, Arsenal promoted Raul Sanllehi to head of football, with Vinai Venkatesham becoming managing director.

The Gunners have since appointed Edu as the club's technical director.

That might all just have been too complicated for Mourinho, a manager who likes to do things his own way.

At Tottenham he has been linked with bringing in a sporting director of his own choosing, Lille's Luis Campos [SkySports].

This is unlikely to have been an option available to him at Arsenal with Edu recently hired for the role.

 

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch