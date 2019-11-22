Report: What frustrated West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini said when leaving his press conference yesterday

West Ham United are due to take on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in his first game in charge tomorrow.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini was frustrated by the sheer volume of questions about new Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho at his last press conference.

West Ham are set to take on Tottenham tomorrow, in what will be Mourinho’s first match in charge of the Lilywhites.

Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs has dominated the media headlines this week, and Pellegrini was quizzed on his feelings about the Portuguese boss at his latest press conference.

However, Pellegrini reportedly appeared to be frustrated with the lack of focus on West Ham.

As he walked out the press conference, Pellegrini is claimed to have said ‘any more questions on Mourinho?’ to the journalists in attendance.

Pellegrini knows Mourinho well, and when he was answering questions on Tottenham’s new boss, he wasn’t totally effusive in his praise.

“Jose Mourinho is a manager whose c.v. demonstrates what he's done in every league where he's worked — in Italy, in Spain, here in England — a manager that has a lot of titles behind him,” Pellegrini said.

“After that, you must think of what kind of football you want.

“Maybe I think a different way but he is not my enemy. Everyone has their options to play football the way they want and what they want to say. We have different ways of thinking.”

If Mourinho does spark an immediate improvement in Spurs his appointment could come at a seriously bad time for Pellegrini.

West Ham have been in woeful form over recent weeks, and Pellegrini’s position at the London Stadium is now under threat.

The Hammers are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, and if they fail to beat Spurs at the weekend, Pellerini could come under even more severe pressure.