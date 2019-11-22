Quick links

Report shares Lille's stance as Mourinho's Tottenham target Boubakary Soumare

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to Harry Kane during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019 in Enfield,...
Jose Mourinho is aiming to drag Spurs up the Premier League table and bringing the 'new Pogba' over from Ligue 1 would certainly help.

(L-R) Boubakary Soumare of Lille, Memphis Depay of Olympique Lyon during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 18, 2018 in...

Lille would consider cashing in on Boubakary Soumare for a fee of around £43 million, according to BuzzSport, amid claims that Jose Mourinho wants to bring the ‘new Paul Pogba’ to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lille must be sick of the sight of Spurs. Not only has Mourinho raided last season’s Ligue 1 runners up for assistant Joao Sacramento and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss apparently wants to bring two of their star players to North London as well.

Jeunes Footeaux claims that star striker Victor Osimhen, who has been compared to Mourinho favourite Didier Drogba, is a target as well as the highly-rated central midfielder Soumare.

 

Soumare has been likened to Mourinho’s former Old Trafford nemesis Pogba due to his brilliant passing range and ability to dominate the midfield battleground, though he is more of a ball-winner than a creator.

Perhaps the 20-year-old could be the player who Mourinho builds his entire Spurs team around.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...

Either way, Soumare isn’t going to come cheap. Lille president Gerard Lopez believes he is one of the very best in the world in his position and will therefore demand at least £43 million, having previously turned down offers in the region of £40 million from other English clubs.

But with the famously demanding Mourinho now calling the shots from the dugout, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might have to put his money where his mouth is.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 18, 2018 in Lille France

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

