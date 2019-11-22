Quick links

Report: Manchester City and Tottenham want to raid Newcastle for Bobby Clark

Danny Owen
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United starlet Bobby Clark has a bright Premier League career ahead of him with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jose Mourinho's Spurs among his admirers.

Newcastle United are in danger of losing highly-rated Bobby Clark with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City among the clubs queuing up to take him away from St James’ Park, according to The Mail.

After almost a decade with a single academy graduate establishing himself in The Magpies’ first team, the Longstaff brothers Matty and Sean have exploded onto the scene to remind every young talent on Tyneside that there is a route into the senior set up if you’re good enough.

 

it remains to be seen, however, whether Clark will stick around to follow in the Longstaff sibling’s footsteps.

The son of former Magpies midfielder Lee, the fresh-faced midfielder has caught the eye of Premier League giants in the shape of Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea – not to mention Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

But, the Mail adds, Clark has his heart set on staying with the club he has supported as a boy and father Lee will surely encourage him to bide his time and remain patient behind the scenes. Clark is already flying through the age groups and Newcastle manager Steve Bruce apparently rates him very highly indeed.

"He's doing well but there's going to be ups and downs which every young player experiences, just as long as he keeps working hard and listens to his coaches and tries to do the right thing then he might have an opportunity of doing something,” Clark senior, who is currently managing non-league Blyth Spartans, told Tribal Football recently.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

