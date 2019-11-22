Report: Everton set for battle with Mino Raiola over Moise Kean future

Everton brought the Italian to Goodison Park this summer but is now being linked with an exit from the Toffees and a return to Italy.

Everton could be set for a battle with Moise Kean's agent, Mino Raiola, over the Toffees striker's future at Goodison Park amid speculation over a return to Italy, according to a report from the Corriere dello Sport.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive over the past few weeks regarding Kean's future at Everton, having broken up for the international break without a Toffees goal to his name and having missed out on the Goodison Park side's win over Southampton following a reprimand over timekeeping.

Kean has been linked with both Roma and AC Milan recently, and according to the Corriere dello Sport, Raiola - buoyed by his recent coup over Marco Verratti's bumper new deal at PSG - is keen to "examine the best future for Kean" amid a "long queue" of suitors.

The outlet, however, states that Everton have no intention to open discussions over Kean's departure and are eager to "defend their investment", while the player himself is eager to prove himself on Merseyside, having joined Marco Silva's side just this summer for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport.

Kean put in a superb display for Italy's Under-21s against their Armenian counterparts on Tuesday, scoring a brace in a 6-0 win, which went a long way to answering his critics ahead of his return to Everton.

After the game, he was quoted by RAI Sport as saying: "Going back to Italy in January? I don’t know, I just think about playing and giving my best on the field."