Report: Crystal Palace must pay £5m for Olivier Giroud, plus £7m a year in wages

The Chelsea striker is among those being linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace must pay a fee thought to be around £5 million for Olivier Giroud and pay the Chelsea striker £7m per season, according to The Daily Mirror [November 22, page 79].

Crystal Palace are one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Giroud, as well as Marseille, Montpellier, Lyon and Inter Milan.

But it is claimed that the Frenchman risks pricing himself out of a move, with Inter hesitating over his demands.

The newspaper adds the Italian side are only prepared to commit to an 18-month contract if they proceed, whereas Giroud is 'wanting a two-year deal' [presumably 30 months].

£7m per season equates to around £135,000 per week, and would surely put Giroud among the highest earners at Crystal Palace.

But Palace could have alternative targets in mind, with Michy Batshuayi, Alfredo Morelos and Karlan Grant all being linked.

