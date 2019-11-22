Report claims Gareth Bale’s thoughts regarding Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

According to The Daily Mail, Gareth Bale does not plan to return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid, but he is open to moving to China in the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is now the new Tottenham manager, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss worked at Madrid.

According to 90min.com, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will sanction a move for the Wales international winger if Mourinho wants him.

However, The Daily Mail has claimed that the 30-year-old does not plan to move back to Spurs.

“Bale's camp have told Sportsmail the idea - doing the rounds in Spain - that Jose Mourinho could convince him to move to Tottenham, was 'a joke’,” states the report in The Daily Mail.

“A move to the China Super League remains his exit strategy. But there is little faith in Madrid sanctioning a move in January.”

Unlikely Tottenham Hotspur transfer

According to 90min.com, Bale earns £350,000 per week as salary, and it is hard to see Tottenham willing to cough up that much money.

True, a loan move could be a possibility, but Madrid are bound to make sure that Tottenham cover a good chunk of the Welshman’s salary.

Bale is a former Spurs player and is very popular among the fans, but it does seem very unlikely that the 30-year-old will move to Tottenham in January.

Having said that, one must admit that it did not look very likely just a days ago that Mauricio Pochettino will be dismissed as the Spurs manager and Mourinho appointed in his place.

In football, anything is possible.