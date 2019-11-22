Quick links

Arsenal

Leicester City

Premier League

Report: Arsenal interested in Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell

Subhankar Mondal
Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City celebrates with teammate Ben Chilwell at full-time following the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal reportedly want Ben Chilwell of Leicester City.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal holds off Ben Chilwell of Leicester during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in...

Ben Chilwell is one of the best young defenders in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the Leicester City left-back.

According to The London Evening Standard, Chelsea want to sign Chilwell from Leicester in the January transfer window if their Fifa transfer ban is overturned.

The report has also claimed that defending Premier League champions City are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who is valued in excess of £60 million.

The Daily Star has now claimed of interest in Chilwell from North London outfit Arsenal.

 

No need at Arsenal

Chilwell is a very good and promising young left-back who is playing well for Leicester, but there is no need for him at Arsenal.

The Gunners signed one of the best young left-backs in Europe in Kieran Tierney from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

True, the 22-year-old has had injury and fitness issues during his time at the Gunners so far, but he has huge potential and will be massive for the club in the coming months and years.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on November 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch