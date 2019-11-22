Report: Arsenal interested in Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell

Arsenal reportedly want Ben Chilwell of Leicester City.

Ben Chilwell is one of the best young defenders in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the Leicester City left-back.

According to The London Evening Standard, Chelsea want to sign Chilwell from Leicester in the January transfer window if their Fifa transfer ban is overturned.

The report has also claimed that defending Premier League champions City are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who is valued in excess of £60 million.

The Daily Star has now claimed of interest in Chilwell from North London outfit Arsenal.

No need at Arsenal

Chilwell is a very good and promising young left-back who is playing well for Leicester, but there is no need for him at Arsenal.

The Gunners signed one of the best young left-backs in Europe in Kieran Tierney from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

True, the 22-year-old has had injury and fitness issues during his time at the Gunners so far, but he has huge potential and will be massive for the club in the coming months and years.