Rangers manager Steven Gerrard responds to reports Aston Villa and Leeds linked Glen Kamara could make £8m move south

The Rangers midfielder has excelled under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has not heard from any other club regarding interest in the Aston Villa and Leeds United-linked Ibrox midfielder, Glen Kamara.

Aston Villa (Scottish Sun) and Leeds (Herald) are just two of the clubs being credited with an interest in Kamara, whom Rangers signed for £50,000 in January 2019.

The Finland international has excelled not only for Rangers but his national team too, whom he recently helped to qualify for Euro 2020 - their first major tournament.

And speaking via the official Rangers Youtube channel on Friday morning, a relaxed Gerrard claimed he "would not be surprised" if Kamara has attracted the attention of other clubs.

"We haven’t heard of any interest down south - we’ve read tonnes about it," added the Liverpudlian. "Glen’s doing fine. Glen got a really good, strong contract when he came from Dundee. We pounced for him nice and early to make sure he got here six months in advance.

"So he’s got a really strong, healthy contract. He’s in good form, he’s playing well. But the message for Glen and the other players out there is: we always reward our players for consistent performances over a long period of time. And Glen will be treated no differently.

"So all the players need to continue to win football matches and do everything they can to bring success back to the club and then they won’t have to worry about contracts - I’m sure they’ll get well looked after."

It was speculated that Rangers would ask for around £8 million for Kamara, should an approach arrive from Aston Villa, Leeds or anyone else.

Aston Villa recently added Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba in the 24-year-old's position, whereas Leeds are reportedly braced for interest in their own defensive midfield star, Kalvin Phillips.

