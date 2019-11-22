Rangers manager Steven Gerrard praises Aston Villa and Celtic players in public

The Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack also impressed Gerrard - his manager at Ibrox.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard thought Ryan Jack was outstanding in his latest Scotland outing - and felt the same about two of Jack's teammates, from Aston Villa and Celtic.

Jack won his third and fourth caps for Scotland in the recent international break, having excelled under Gerrard's tutelage at Rangers.

Subscribe

And the Rangers number eight helped his country to back-to-back wins, ensuring they qualify for the Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs.

Asked what he made of the sole Ibrox representative in Steve Clarke's squad, Gerrard told the club's official Youtube channel on Friday morning: "I watched both games.

"I thought against Cyprus he was finding his way back into the international set up, getting used to the players around him, if you like. I think it was his first start under Steve Clarke. Ryan's performance looked to me like he was adapting to everyone around him.

"In the second game I thought he was outstanding and showed the form that he's been in for us for an awful long time and I'm sure he's given Steve Clarke something to think about, because I thought that midfield three - just to prove that I'm not biased - I thought (Celtic's Callum McGregor, Jack and (Aston Villa's) John McGinn were outstanding as a threesome."

Jack profited from Scott McTominay's absence against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, but will be well-positioned to keep out the Manchester United midfielder upon his return to fitness.

Gerrard had previously criticised Clarke's Scotland regime after Jack returned to Rangers with an injury earlier in the campaign.

McGregor was one of five Celtic players named in Clarke's latest selection - a tally which could have been six had McGinn not signed for Aston Villa instead last summer.