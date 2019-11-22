Quick links

Rangers fans react on Twitter as Jordan Jones returns to Ibrox training

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Glasgow Rangers winger is back in training for Steven Gerrard and his Ibrox charges - cue delight from Gers fans on Twitter.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter after the Ibrox social media channel welcomed Jordan Jones back into training following a knee injury.

The Rangers winger has been sidelined for a significant period of time after injuring himself in a challenge on Celtic's Moritz Bauer at Ibrox in September, the former coming off worse in the incident.

Jones came on for Steven Gerrard's side in the latter stages of the 2-0 Old Firm loss and was sent off for the reckless challenge on the Stoke City loanee in the closing minutes, before being pictured leaving Ibrox on crutches.

The Northern Ireland international was initially expected to miss around a month of football, but little had been known about his fitness until Thursday, when he returned to training and the Rangers Twitter channel shared a caption and pictures.

The player himself shared his appreciation at being back with an emoji reply:

And there were plenty of Bears comments in response to the original post and Jones' response:

A free transfer signing for Rangers from Kilmarnock in the summer transfer window, the Northern Ireland international assisted two goals in his first 10 outings for Steven Gerrard's side.

Up next for the Gers is Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Hamilton.

Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones of Rangers challenges Evander da Silva Ferreira of Midtjylland during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round Second Leg match between Rangers and...

