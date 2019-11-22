Rafael van der Vaart reacts to Tottenham Hotspur decision, aims dig at Arsenal

Rafael van der Vaart suggests that Tottenham Hotspur are better than Arsenal.

Rafael van der Vaart has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager and has also aimed a dig at bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

Van der Vaart, who was at Tottenham from 2010 until 2012 and is very popular among the club’s fans even to this day, has given his take on Spurs dismissing Mauricio Pochettino as their boss.

The former Netherlands international attacking midfielder - who worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid - has also stated that Tottenham are the best club in North London, clearly a dig at bitter rivals Arsenal.

Mourinho will stir things up, so let’s see what happens. He is a phenomenal coach, straightforward and ambitious and so are our boys. So #COYS heads up, chest out. We’re not only the best of northern London, we are the best. So show it. — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) November 21, 2019

Big decision

Pochettino was hugely successful during his time at Tottenham, but it is clear that things needed to change.

Mourinho may not be everyone’s cup of year, but there is no doubt that the Portuguese is a serial winner and will get the best out of the players who will put in the effort and will be committed.

Tottenham can still finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and also progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.