Rafael van der Vaart reacts to Tottenham Hotspur decision, aims dig at Arsenal

Rafas HSV Stars Rafael van der Vaart and his his son Damian hug during the Rafael van der Vaar farewell match between Rafa's HSV Stars and Rafa's All Stars at Volksparkstadion on October...
Rafael van der Vaart suggests that Tottenham Hotspur are better than Arsenal.

Rafael van der Vaart lacht prior to the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and VfL Bochum 1848 at Volksparkstadion on August 16, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany.

Rafael van der Vaart has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager and has also aimed a dig at bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

Van der Vaart, who was at Tottenham from 2010 until 2012 and is very popular among the club’s fans even to this day, has given his take on Spurs dismissing Mauricio Pochettino as their boss.

 

The former Netherlands international attacking midfielder - who worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid - has also stated that Tottenham are the best club in North London, clearly a dig at bitter rivals Arsenal.

Big decision

Pochettino was hugely successful during his time at Tottenham, but it is clear that things needed to change.

Mourinho may not be everyone’s cup of year, but there is no doubt that the Portuguese is a serial winner and will get the best out of the players who will put in the effort and will be committed.

Tottenham can still finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and also progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Rafas HSV Stars Rafael van der Vaart and Rafas HSV Stars team mate, comedian Chris Tall, celebrate Rafael's second goal during the Rafael van der Vaart farewell match between Rafa's HSV...

