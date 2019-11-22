Pokémon Sword and Shield: Where to get Incense such as Luck

Everything you must know about where to get Incense such as Luck in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has had the best-selling launch in the series and has also caused a 30% increase in sales for the Nintendo Switch in the United Kingdom. For everyone who is enjoying the latest instalment from Game Freak, this article will show you where to get Incense such as Luck, as well as teach you everything you need to know about the different types including Rose and Wave.

You will need money to buy Incense and there are numerous guides you can find elsewhere for how to farm cash. But, provided you have a hefty amount of dough in your character's wallet and pockets, getting Incense is essentially a cinch.

Below you'll find out everything you need to know about where to get Luck Incense and the different variants.

POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD: How to unlock the IV Checker from the Battle Tower

What is an Incense in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

An Incense in Pokémon Sword and Shield is a unique hold item for your Pokémon.

They can be used for breeding as well as to give your Pokémon unique perks such as power boosts.

Below you'll find a list of the different types of Incense in Pokémon Sword and Shield, what they do and how much they cost.

Full Incense - 5,000 coins

A Full Incense makes the holder bloated and slow moving.

Lax Incense - 5,000 coins

Causes attacks to occasionally miss the Pokémon holding the item.

Luck Incense - 11,000

Doubles the amount of any prize money received at the end of battle.

Odd Incense - 2,000 coins

Boosts the power of psychic-type moves.

Pure Incense - 6,000 coins

Helps keep wild Pokémon away if the holder is the head of the party.

Rock Incense - 2,000 coins

Boosts the power of rock-type moves.

Rose Incense - 2,000 coins

Boosts the power of grass-type moves.

Sea Incense - 2,000 coins

Boosts the power of water-type moves.

Wave Incense - 2,000 coins

Boosts the power of water-type moves.

Where to get Luck Incense in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You get Luck Incense in Pokémon Sword and Shield by visiting the Herb Shop in Hulbury.

Speak to a blonde merchant and she will boast all the Incense items available to buy. Luck Incense is a buff you'll definitely want to get so buy that whenever possible.

And that's all you need to know about Incenses and where to get Luck in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

QUICK BALLS: Where to get them in the Wild Area of Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on the Nintendo Switch.