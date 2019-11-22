Quick links

Photo: Perez shares emotional picture of Pochettino writing Tottenham goodbye

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was fired this week.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

The hectic events of this week at Tottenham will only seem real when Jose Mourinho leads the team out on Saturday against West Ham.

It still seems strange that after five years, Mauricio Pochettino is no longer Tottenham manager.

 

Pochettino's exit was sudden, so sudden that he did not get the chance to say a proper goodbye.

His assistant, Jesus Perez also left the club and he has shared a picture of Pochettino writing a note to his players. 

Many Tottenham players including Harry Kane and Dele Alli expressed their gratitude to Tottenham on social media.

He was integral in their development and now they have a completely new challenge.

The way Pochettino was fired left many fans uncomfortable with the way chairman Daniel Levy handled it, and this image only makes the way his spell ended seem more heartbreaking.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
