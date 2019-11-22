Photo: Ben Johnson back in West Ham United training

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson has been out with injury for months now.

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson has been pictured back in training for the first time since September.

Johnson has been out injured for months now, but the 19-year-old appears to be on the verge of a comeback now.

Johnson was pictured in West Ham training yesterday, as Manuel Pellegrini’s side prepared to face Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Before his injury, Johnson appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough at West Ham.

The youngster enjoyed a strong pre-season, and stood a chance of being around the first-team, but injury curtailed his progress.

Johnson’s return from injury could still be a boost for West Ham though, as Pellegrini’s side could do with added cover at right-back.

Pablo Zabaleta has struggled to cope with the Premier League when he has played, and Johnson could well become second choice behind Ryan Fredericks now, when he gets up to full speed.