Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Photo: Ben Johnson back in West Ham United training

John Verrall
Ben Johnson of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 21, 2019 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson has been out with injury for months now.

Ben Johnson of West Ham United (L) in action with Jack Wilshere of West Ham United during a training session of West Ham United on July 2, 2019 in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson has been pictured back in training for the first time since September.

Johnson has been out injured for months now, but the 19-year-old appears to be on the verge of a comeback now.

Johnson was pictured in West Ham training yesterday, as Manuel Pellegrini’s side prepared to face Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Ben Johnson of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 21, 2019 in Romford, England.

Before his injury, Johnson appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough at West Ham.

The youngster enjoyed a strong pre-season, and stood a chance of being around the first-team, but injury curtailed his progress.

Johnson’s return from injury could still be a boost for West Ham though, as Pellegrini’s side could do with added cover at right-back.

Pablo Zabaleta has struggled to cope with the Premier League when he has played, and Johnson could well become second choice behind Ryan Fredericks now, when he gets up to full speed.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch