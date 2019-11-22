Quick links

Premier League

Paul Merson comments on Tottenham Hotspur managerial change

Subhankar Mondal
England's Paul Merson crosses the ball during the Star Sixes football match between England and Spain at the O2 Arena in London on July 13, 2017.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Paul Merson has given his take on Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial change in The Daily Star.

The former Arsenal star is not too impressed with Tottenham deciding to dismiss Mauricio Pochettino as their manager and appointing Jose Mourinho as their new boss.

Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has shared his initial reaction when he heard that Spurs were going to replace Pochettino with Mourinho.

 

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: "I cannot see the plan behind this, it is simply a quick fix. Spurs have panicked because they are worried they won't qualify for the Champions League next season."

Merson added: “When I heard Pochettino had been sacked on Tuesday night, someone rang me up and said Mourinho was going to get the job.

"I laughed and told them, 'Don't be silly'. What boxes does he tick for Tottenham? Only one I can think of.

“They've thought, 'Wait a minute, who is the manager that hits the ground running better than any manager in the world?' That is certainly Mourinho.”

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur give each other a high five after the Premier League match between Manchester United and...

Big change at Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino was superb for Tottenham during his time he was at the North London club.

It was the Argentine who made sure that Spurs finished in the top four of the Premier League table season after season, and it was him who guided the club to the Champions League final during the 2018-19 campaign.

However, things are not going well for Tottenham at the moment, and a change needed to happen.

Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, and while he may be a short-term fix, for now, Tottenham need just that to make sure that they do not have a disastrous season and miss out on the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch