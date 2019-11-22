Paul Merson comments on Tottenham Hotspur managerial change

Jose Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Paul Merson has given his take on Tottenham Hotspur’s managerial change in The Daily Star.

The former Arsenal star is not too impressed with Tottenham deciding to dismiss Mauricio Pochettino as their manager and appointing Jose Mourinho as their new boss.

Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has shared his initial reaction when he heard that Spurs were going to replace Pochettino with Mourinho.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: "I cannot see the plan behind this, it is simply a quick fix. Spurs have panicked because they are worried they won't qualify for the Champions League next season."

Merson added: “When I heard Pochettino had been sacked on Tuesday night, someone rang me up and said Mourinho was going to get the job.

"I laughed and told them, 'Don't be silly'. What boxes does he tick for Tottenham? Only one I can think of.

“They've thought, 'Wait a minute, who is the manager that hits the ground running better than any manager in the world?' That is certainly Mourinho.”

Big change at Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino was superb for Tottenham during his time he was at the North London club.

It was the Argentine who made sure that Spurs finished in the top four of the Premier League table season after season, and it was him who guided the club to the Champions League final during the 2018-19 campaign.

However, things are not going well for Tottenham at the moment, and a change needed to happen.

Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, and while he may be a short-term fix, for now, Tottenham need just that to make sure that they do not have a disastrous season and miss out on the Champions League.