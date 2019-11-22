Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Pablo Hernandez raves about Leeds United teammate Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts of Wales celebrates with Ethan Ampadu of Wales after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary so at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19,...
Tyler Roberts is rated highly by Leeds United teammate Pablo Hernandez.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez has spoken highly of his teammate Tyler Roberts to the club’s official Twitter page.

Hernandez, who can also operate as a winger, has said that Roberts has big potential, and has suggested that the 20-year-old Wales international attacking player is good enough to play in the Premier League.

 

Hernandez told Leeds’s official Twitter page about Roberts: “I think everyone sees that Tyler has big potential. He’s young and I think he’s improved in the last month.

“And I think he has a good future here at Leeds. He plays with the national team. It is not easy today to play in the national teams.

“I think he’s a great player. He has great skills. And I think that he can play for Leeds United in the next years, I hope in the Premier League.”

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts goes down under challenge from Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on...

Stats

Roberts has been on the books of Leeds since January 2018 when he joined from West Bromwich Albion for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £4 million.

The 20-year-old has had injury issues during his time at Elland Road, but when fully fit and available, the Wales international has done well.

According to WhoScored, the youngster - who can operate as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder - scored three goals and provided five assists in 28 Championship matches for Leeds last season.

So far this campaign, Roberts has made two starts and five substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts under pressure from Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9,...

