The Name of the Rose: Who is Nina Fotaras? Check out her Instagram!

BBC Two has a winner on their hands with The Name of the Rose.

So far so good!

The Name of the Rose continues to air over on BBC Two, and it's worth noting that it continues to impress!

This Italian-German period drama series was created and helmed by Italian filmmaker Giacomo Battiato, who you may know for crafting the likes of The Lying Game and Hearts and Armour.

Audiences are whisked back into the past - 1327 to be precise - and positioned alongside a friar and his apprentice; the pair try to make sense of a string of deaths, desperate to find those responsible.

It's utterly engaging television, and actually, the project is based on Umberto Eco's novel of the same name, which was previously adapted in 1986 by Jean-Jacques Annaud. It starred the likes of Sean Connery (Dr. No), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) and F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus).

The Name of the Rose: Nina Fotaras

Just like the eighties adaptation, the miniseries also has a stellar cast.

In the central role of Guglielmo da Baskerville we have the ever-brilliant John Turturro. He's turned in incredible work across the likes of The Big Lewbowski, Do the Right Thing, Gloria Bell, Barton Fink, Fading Gigolo, Secret Window and many more.

With the likes of Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince) and Greta Scarano (La linea verticale) also gracing the screen, it's a real winner.

However, we're here to spotlight the marvellous Nina Fotaras (she plays The Girl)...

Nina Fotaras: Movies & TV

The Name of the Rose may very well be your introduction to Nina's work, but she's starred in a number of projects.

According to IMDb, she first appeared in on screens just recently in 2018; this was in the TV series Don Matteo, in which she played the character of Cristina for one episode.

Apart from shorts, she has also been in the 2019 movie Romulus & Remus: The First King (she played Ramtha); this historical drama was helmed by Matteo Rovere (Italian Race). Beyond this, other credits include Sara in the TV series Metre ero via and Laura in SKAM Italia.

Nina Fotaras walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Capri-Revolution' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

Follow Nina Fotaras on Instagram!

If you're impressed with her work, why not head over to her Instagram.

It's a great way to keep up to date with future projects, so you can find her at @nina_fotaras; she currently has 10.8k followers.

As well as some work-related content, there are a bunch of snaps on there to scroll through. In the meantime, we hope you're enjoying The Name of the Rose!

