How to get coal in Minecraft Earth during Adventures

Everything you must know about how to get coal in Minecraft Earth during Adventure mode.

Minecraft Earth is now largely available to the public thanks to being downloadable in 25 countries. Since its launch in the US, some players have been left dumbfounded by the lack of coal, so this article will try and help you find the substance so you can craft necessary items.

The game is available on iOS and Android, and it has already been downloaded 1.4 million times in the United States. Early access for the game is now live in India also, meaning its status and availability is continuing to increase at a fast rate.

For those who have only just downloaded the game and are seeking the seemingly rare existence of coal, below you'll find out everything you need to know for how to gather the substance.

How to get coal in Minecraft Earth

Coal is found in Minecraft Earth during Adventures.

You can also find coal when solely roaming about the real-world and picking up materials such as wood and stone, but the odds of finding the substance are extremely rare especially compared to when undertaking Adventures.

Adventures in Minecraft Earth are Quests that appear on the map near points of interest. What happens is that the game projects a life-size build of in-game land for you to explore by moving about with your phone in the real world.

You and a bunch of mates can undertake Adventures together, which provides you with the chance to mine rare materials and interact with familiar animals and enemies such as skeletons. Not only that, but you can also loot treasure chests and dig without ruining your real-life park.

Coal is found in the ground when undertaking Adventures. While it's true that you can dig with your bare hands like an animal, you will need a Stone Pickaxe to break coal blocks. In order to craft a Stone Pickaxe, you will need to gather stone and wood.

And that's all you need to know about how to get coal in Minecraft Earth.

