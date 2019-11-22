Mason Mount shares how Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho taught him time-wasting

Mason Mount was a ballboy at Chelsea when current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was the manager.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has disclosed on the club’s official website the trick he was taught by Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho, who has recently been appointed as the Tottenham manager, was in charge of Chelsea from from 2004 until 2007 and from 2013 until 2015.

Mount was a teenager and a ball-boy when the Portuguese was the Chelsea manager, and the 20-year-old midfielder has disclosed how he taught him to waste time during Champions League matches.

Mount told Chelsea’s official website: “The first thing I really remember was being a ball bay at the games. That was a big thing for me. I was so buzzing about that and you can’t really be any closer than that!

‘One moment that stands out was under Jose Mourinho. If we were winning in Champions League games then he would tell us to keep hold of the ball and not to throw it back so quickly!”

First-team breakthrough

After loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County, Mount has established himself in the Chelsea first team and is enjoying a breakthrough season under manager Frank Lampard.

According to WhoScored, the England international has scored four goals and provided one assist in 12 Premier League match for the Blues so far this season.

The 20-year-old has also played four Champions League matches for Chelsea this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.