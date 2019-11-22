Martin Keown can't understand why Lucas Torreira isn't playing for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has often been overlooked this season, with has caused frustration with supporters and ex-players alike.

Martin Keown has told the Metro that Arsenal boss Unai Emery needs to start picking Lucas Torreira more regularly.

Torreira has been constantly overlooked by Emery at Arsenal this term, despite the Uruguayan offering a lot of the qualities which the Gunners have been lacking.

Torreira plays with passion, energy and skill - and could be the defensive midfield option that Arsenal have been looking for.

However, Emery has only offered the former Sampdoria man infrequent chances in his side.

And Keown simply cannot understand why Torreira keeps getting put on the substitutes’ bench.

“Torreira has not been playing full stop. I’d like to see him in the Arsenal midfield," Keown said.

"Whether you play him as a deep-lying midfielder or you play him wide or with someone else sitting deeper or two either side…it doesn’t matter as long as he is in the team. He hasn’t played enough for me. ‘I would have thought it would have been very obvious that he has to play. He’s tenacious.

“This is why I think the fans went against Emery because Xhaka played no matter what when Torreira had to sit on the bench. Ceballos plays one game for Arsenal [against Burnley] and was absolutely brilliant but he’s back on the bench. Maybe it’s Xhaka he needs to take out.”

The feeling that Emery has failed to get the best out of Torreira is a popular theory among Arsenal fans.

There have been loud calls for Torreira to be given a chance in his favoured position, but Emery has largely ignored them so far.

The 23-year-old has mainly had to make do with game time in cup competition, and he has often been used in a more advanced role than he is ideally suited to.

Arsenal’s next league match comes against Southampton tomorrow, but whether Emery will give Torreira an opportunity to start remains to be seen.