Mark Lawrenson says Aston Villa have not recovered from Liverpool result

Aston Villa lost against Liverpool before going down against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mark Lawrenson has suggested on BBC Sport that Aston Villa have not recovered from their defeat to Liverpool.

The Liverpool legend has also said that the past few weeks have been a bit of reality check for Villa, who clinched promotion from the Championship at the end of last season.

Dean Smith’s side suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Villa Park in the Premier League on November 2.

The Villans went 1-0 ahead against the Reds in the 21st minute, but they conceded two late goals.

Villa then went down 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in the Premier League on November 10.

Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport: “Villa have not really recovered from losing so late on against Liverpool, and the past few weeks have been a bit of reality check for them.

“That is what life is like for a promoted team, with as many downs as ups, but I think Villa will be smiling again on Monday night.”

Exaggeration?

While it is true that Villa have been inconsistent this season and are among the teams fighting for survival in the Premier League, it is a bit of an exaggeration to suggest that Smith’s side have not recovered from the defeat to Liverpool.

After all, since that match, the Villans have played just once game, and they lost it by a one-goal margin.