Marcelo Bielsa says Tottenham Hotspur not in touch over Jack Clarke

Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Sheffield, England.
Jack Clarke is on loan at Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that he has not held any talks with Tottenham Hotspur over Jack Clarke.

Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by The Sun to be worth £10 million, and the 18-year-old winger was immediately loaned back to the Championship club for the 2019-20 campaign.

The winger has struggled for playing time at the Whites so far this season and has even failed to make matchday squads on occasions.

 

Bielsa has said that despite the 18-year-old’s struggles at Elland Road so far this season, no one from Tottenham has been in contact with him about the teenager.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “I never spoke with Pochettino about Jack Clarke. I didn’t talk with anyone at Tottenham about him.

"About his job it’s the same situation. Every day I try to do the best for Clarke. After, Tottenham and Clarke will value if we are doing enough with him.”

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Back to Tottenham Hotspur in January?

Clarke is a very talented and promising young winger, and perhaps Tottenham will be in touch with Leeds before long and recall him in the January transfer window.

After all, new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho could decide to take a close look at the 18-year-old, and there is no point in him staying at Elland Road if he is not going to get any playing time.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road...

