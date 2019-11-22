Quick links

Marcelo Bielsa provides update on Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski

John Verrall
Ezgjan Alioski has missed Leeds United last two matches through injury.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road...

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds live that Ezgjan Alioski is now fit again and ready to play for Leeds United.

Alioski has missed out on featuring for Leeds in their last two matches against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

However, the international break has come at a good time for Alioski, as it allowed him some time on the treatment table.

And Bielsa has now suggested that the left-back could come back into his Leeds team for their match against Luton Town tomorrow.

 

“Normal. He’s okay,” Bielsa said when asked about Alioski’s condition.

Alioski began the season as Leeds’ first choice in the left-back position, but they have been in good form in his absence so there is no guarantee that he will go straight back into Bielsa’s team.

Leeds have won their last two matches, with Stuart Dallas covering at left-back.

The Northern Ireland international may now get the nod to keep his place, as Bielsa is often reluctant to make wholesale changes to his line-up.

If Leeds are able to pick up the three points tomorrow they could move back to the top of the Championship standings, if other results go in their favour.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

