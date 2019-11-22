Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez

Pablo Hernandez has signed a new contract with Leeds United.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that Pablo Hernandez is still good enough to play in the Premier League.

The Spanish attacking midfielder has experience of playing in the top flight of English football with Swansea City.

Hernandez, who can also operate as a winger, is one of the best and most creative midfielders in Europe.

Leeds have recently handed a new contract to the 34-year-old, and head coach Bielsa has raved about the Spaniard and believes that he can still be a success in the Premier League.

Hernandez told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “The extension of the contract is deserved. He has a big impact around the team, everyone values him and he is respected by his teammates.

“If Pablo had to play in the Premier League, tomorrow he could do it with no problem. He has a very good level of performance, he is very competitive, and he competes well with all of the players in our squad.

“Pablo has shown he is able to play at this age and play at a high level, he is very professional.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hernandez has made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 39 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.