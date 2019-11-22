Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Bundesliga

Manager admits reported Wolves target Tobias Eisenhuth will be sold

Danny Owen
Portuguese football manager Jorge Mendes stands in front of the press during the release of the book 'The Special Agent' written by Miguel Cuesta and Jonathan Sanchez in Lisbon on February...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to bring another Jorge Mendes client to the Premier League in Energie Cottbus star Tobias Eisenhuth.

Cottbus' midfielder Tobias Eisenhuth (R) and Bayern Munich's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round football match FC Energie...

Wolverhampton Wanderers target Tobias Eisenhuth is likely to be sold by Energie Cottbus at some point in the near future, the club’s coach Claus-Dieter Wollitz has admitted to their official website.

After helping to transform Wolves from Championship also-rans into the Premier League’s best of the rest by bringing Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and co to Molineux, super-agent Jorge Mendes could welcome another of his clients to the Black Country in 2020.

 

Eistenhuth might not be a household name like Moutinho and co but the young midfielder is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in German football.

Liga Drei reported in October that Wolves are keen to sign Eisenhuth next year while RBB claims that he has an affordable release-clause in his contract. And while Wollitz would love to be able to count on his prized asset until the end of the season, he knows that money talks in today’s game.

All about money

“The club wants to earn money,” admitted the Cottbus coach. “I have to put these players in the shop window. It's all about the money in the end.

Bayern Munich's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso (L) is fouled by Cottbus' midfielder Tobias Eisenhuth during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round football match FC Energie Cottbus v...

“It's no secret that many clubs are watching (Eisenhuth) - including Bundesliga clubs. He will make the leap.”

Eisenhuth, who caught the eye during a recent DFB Pokal clash with Bayern Munich, would be just one of a number of promising teenagers signed by Wolves in the space of 12 months.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side signed Lazio pair Bruno Jordao and Pedro Neto in a combined £20 million deal over the summer with Renat Dadashov and Meritan Shabani also arriving.

Bruno Jordao of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch