Manager admits reported Wolves target Tobias Eisenhuth will be sold

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to bring another Jorge Mendes client to the Premier League in Energie Cottbus star Tobias Eisenhuth.

Wolverhampton Wanderers target Tobias Eisenhuth is likely to be sold by Energie Cottbus at some point in the near future, the club’s coach Claus-Dieter Wollitz has admitted to their official website.

After helping to transform Wolves from Championship also-rans into the Premier League’s best of the rest by bringing Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and co to Molineux, super-agent Jorge Mendes could welcome another of his clients to the Black Country in 2020.

Eistenhuth might not be a household name like Moutinho and co but the young midfielder is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in German football.

Liga Drei reported in October that Wolves are keen to sign Eisenhuth next year while RBB claims that he has an affordable release-clause in his contract. And while Wollitz would love to be able to count on his prized asset until the end of the season, he knows that money talks in today’s game.

All about money

“The club wants to earn money,” admitted the Cottbus coach. “I have to put these players in the shop window. It's all about the money in the end.

“It's no secret that many clubs are watching (Eisenhuth) - including Bundesliga clubs. He will make the leap.”

Eisenhuth, who caught the eye during a recent DFB Pokal clash with Bayern Munich, would be just one of a number of promising teenagers signed by Wolves in the space of 12 months.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side signed Lazio pair Bruno Jordao and Pedro Neto in a combined £20 million deal over the summer with Renat Dadashov and Meritan Shabani also arriving.