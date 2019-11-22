Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Lucas Moura tweets for first time since Mauricio Pochettino's exit from Tottenham

John Verrall
Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Mauricio Pochettino head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Lucas Moura's relationship with Mauricio Pochettino had reportedly become strained.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Mauricio Pochettino head coach

Lucas Moura tweeted for the first time about Tottenham Hotspur since Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, and opted not to reference his former manager.

Plenty of Tottenham’s squad left public messages of thanks to Pochettino on social media.

However, Lucas opted to simply post a picture of himself in training, kicking the ball with his left-foot and referencing happy memories.

Lucas was, of course, reminding Tottenham fans of the heroics he pulled off in last season’s Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

The Brazilian attacker scored the winner, and his hat-trick goal, with his left-boot to put Spurs into the final.

Interestingly, UOL Esporte claim that it was after that famous goal when Lucas and Pochettino’s relationship began to deteriorate.

 

The report from Brazil claims that Lucas became disillusioned with Pochettino after he was dropped for the Champions League final.

Lucas is now said to be keen to work with Jose Mourinho, as he hopes for more game time at Tottenham.

It is, therefore, interesting to see that Lucas failed to publicly mention Pochettino’s departure.

While that doesn’t mean that the pair necessarily did fall out, as he could have said his goodbyes in private, it does appear to give some credence to the latest reports about the state of their relationship.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch