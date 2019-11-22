Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on Mauricio Pochettino's sacking from Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur parted company with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week, to the surprise of the Liverpool boss.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that he initially reacted with disbelief when he heard that Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino had been sacked.

Tottenham parted company with Pochettino earlier this week, in a very swift change.

On Tuesday evening, Spurs announced that Pochettino had been sacked, and by the time Wednesday morning came around Jose Mourinho was in charge.

The change at Tottenham has dominated the media headlines this week.

And Klopp has spoken very positively about Pochettino, following his departure.

“A great guy. My first PL game was against him so we have a history,” he said.

“Any job that is available he will be in contention. Everything will be fine for him, but it was a big one, when I first heard I couldn't believe it. I hope Mauricio can enjoy a few weeks off.

Klopp actually may have played a role in Pochettino’s firing at Tottenham, as there was a sense that the Argentine boss was never the same after last season’s Champions League final.

Tottenham were beaten by Liverpool in Madrid and they have struggled to recover.

Mourinho has taken over at Tottenham with the North London side sat in 14th place in the Premier League table, after an awful start to the season.