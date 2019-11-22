Quick links

Liverpool are the big boss waiting for Tottenham and Mourinho

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) and Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp shake hands after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and...
Liverpool block the path to the top for Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho is back in management and the game starts again.

But this time the big challenge waiting for Mourinho is an opponent who ended his last spell in management, Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds took his Manchester United side apart at Anfield last December and it was the final act of his spell at his former club. He was fired the next morning.

 

Since then, Liverpool have kicked on, becoming an even more formidable force.

The Reds are reigning European champions and look likely to finally win their first Premier League title, currently sitting eight points clear.

Mourinho wants to win trophies, but all the silverware he hopes to win, must go through Liverpool.

The Reds are the complete team, and Tottenham have repeatedly found out.

Liverpool have won their last four matches against Tottenham, including the Champions League final.

This was a result which Tottenham did not recover from, and led to Mauricio Pochettino's demise.

Tottenham will improve under Mourinho. They might even become title challengers.

But for Mourinho and Tottenham to actually achieve their goals, they must get the better of Liverpool.

Like a boss waiting at the end of a computer game, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are waiting, and might be too strong for Mourinho's Spurs to overcome.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

