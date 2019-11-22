Jurgen Klopp makes promise about Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri has still not made one start for Liverpool all season.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Xherdan Shaqiri remains an important player for Liverpool.

Shaqiri has not made a start for Liverpool in any competition this season, with Klopp favouring other options.

The Swiss international has even been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent times.

But Klopp suggests that Shaqiri will be given games at Liverpool sooner rather than later.

"We are in this season, and for this season Shaqiri is an important player," Klopp said. "It's about getting the intensity back. The most intense period is coming up now and hopefully more people will be ready for that, you will see him on the pitch 100%."

The problem for Shaqiri is that he seems to have fallen behind Divock Origi in Liverpool’s pecking order, so even when Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane are unavailable, he does not automatically start.

Liverpool also have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back, and he can offer them creativity from more central areas.

The Reds do have a very busy fixture schedule coming up though, and Klopp seemingly intends to give Shaqiri a chance.

On his day the 28-year-old remains a big attacking threat, and it will be up to him to prove that he can still make an impact at Liverpool, when his opportunity does come along.