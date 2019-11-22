Quick links

Jose Mourinho's fitness update on Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is set to miss out on featuring against West Ham United.

Jose Mourinho has said at his press conference yesterday, which was broadcast by Football Daily, that Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will be out for this weekend.

Tottenham’s official website claimed that Vertonghen was due to be assessed before tomorrow’s match, as he looks to get back from injury.

However, Mourinho has ruled out Vertonghen’s chances of playing in the contest, when answering a question about the future of the Belgian defender, Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld.

“To feel good is to be ready for Saturday, to be available for the team, which Jan cannot do because of injury,” Mourinho said.

 

“Then it is about the club, about them and fundamentally about the players being happy. You have to choose what makes you happy.”

Vertonghen, Alderweireld and Eriksen all face uncertain futures at Spurs, with their contracts running down.

Mourinho seemed relaxed about the situation, but it is intriguing to see whether they are part of his first-team plans.

The trio’s commitment was called into question during Mauricio Pochettino’s last few weeks in charge, with Spurs in poor form, but whether Mourinho can improve their form remains to be seen. 

Vertonghen’s absence is a blow to Tottenham, even though he hasn’t been in their starting line-up of late.

Mourinho would surely have wanted a fully fit squad to pick from at the London Stadium, as he looks to quickly find a winning formula at Spurs.

In Vertonghen’s absence, it could be that Davinson Sanchez continues to start alongside Eric Dier at the back for Spurs.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

