Jose Mourinho responds when asked if Tottenham can win the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will take charge of his new side for the first time this weekend.

Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out Tottenham Hotspur winning the Champions League this season, when asked by Sky Sports.

Mourinho has already gone on record to state that he doesn’t believe that Tottenham can come out on top in the Premier League this term, but he feels they will be competitors next time around.

Spurs are already 20 points behind league leaders Liverpool, but they are still in with a chance in the Champions League.

Tottenham are now on the verge of qualifying from their group in the Europe’s top competition, after two wins in a row over Red Star Belgrade.

Spurs cannot catch Bayern Munich in their group, which Mourinho admits is a blow, but he doesn’t believe it is impossible that his new side could go one better than last term.

He said, when asked if Spurs could lift the Champions League in May.

“By the statistical point of view we are in the competition, we cannot finish first and that changes the percentage,” he said.

“We can only qualify as second, so qualifying as second you diminish your possibilities of winning.

“But, in this moment, I just think about the Olympiacos match and trying to qualify before the last match.”

Tottenham did make it to the Champions League final last term, and to go one better this time around would be simply remarkable.

Spurs have not shown any signs that they are able to compete with Europe’s best this term.

However, the hope is that Mourinho can spark a huge improvement in Tottenham’s performances, with his first match in charge coming this weekend, when his side take on West Ham United.